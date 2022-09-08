2023 NFL Draft: Week one college football prospects stock up and stock down and who to watch in week two

I was away in Las Vegas, but the show must go one.

Pro Football Network’s Ian Wharton joins Justin to recap an eventful Week One of College Football, including Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame, Georgia evisceration of Oregon, and Florida’s upset victory over Utah.

Then, a number of NFL Draft-eligible QBs put together noteworthy performances.

Whose stock is up, and who is being overlooked? Plus, a preview of a lukewarm Week Two slate that does include a few gems. And finally, in the hot take segment, a former NFL lineman may be crowning one of the league’s top young QBs just a tad early.

