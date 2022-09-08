Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

It is time!

The NFL is back and until the middle of February, we will all be invested in every game.

With the explosion of fantasy football and now the ability to bet on games in a number of states right from your phone, the NFL is seeing an even bigger jump in popularity.

It also means more coverage.

This year, each Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football game will be available for Arizona Cardinals fans to discuss on the site as we have an open game thread to discuss what is going on in the NFL, plus you can see our picks in the game with this shiny new Tallysight picks aggregator.

Here is everything you need to know about the opening game of the 2022 NFL season.

Game : Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Start Time: 5:20 pm Arizona time on September 8th, 2022

5:20 pm Arizona time on September 8th, 2022 Location: Inglewood, Ca - SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, Ca - SoFi Stadium TV Channel: NBC (Channel 12 locally)

NBC (Channel 12 locally) Streaming: NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV, Peacock, and many others.

NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV, Peacock, and many others. Line: Bills -2.5

Bills -2.5 Over/Under: 53.5

