Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals dealing with a new injury, Zach Ertz back from injury, Marquise Brown ready to run and more

Happy Friday one and all!

We have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs are two days away from taking the field and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Enjoy.

OLBs Markus Golden and Devon Kennard are keys to the Arizona Cardinals, although their status Sunday is in question

Joseph optimistic of unit with 9 of 11 homegrown starters

Larry Fitzgerald Joins 'Kickoff 2022' To Talk Chiefs-Cardinals

Former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald speaks with NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe about some of the marquee Week 1 games in the 2022 NFL season as part of the 'NFL Kickoff 2022' show.

Reunions and revenge games highlight opening week action across the NFL

Revenge games, former players and coaches facing off, college teammate showdowns -- here are the NFL Week 1 subplots you might have forgotten about.

Roundtable: What is a successful Arizona Cardinals season in 2022?

Before the Arizona Cardinals embark on the season with a Week 1 game against the Chiefs, we asked what a successful year looks like.

Hollywood Brown waiting to go toe-to-toe with Cardinals WRs in foot race

In terms of who is the fastest Cardinals wide receiver on the roster, Hollywood Brown believes he's second to none.

Chiefs-Cardinals injury report: Rondale Moore reportedly undergoes MRI

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore reportedly injured his hamstring during practice on Thursday and is undergoing an MRI.

Arizona Cardinals defense must play unafraid vs. QB Patrick Mahomes

If the Cardinals want to secure a season-opening win on Sunday, the defense cannot take the field thinking the Boogeyman is under center.

Arizona Cardinals announced 8 team captains for 2022 season

The Cardinals have eight captains for this season. Six have been captains before, while James Conner and Jalen Thompson are new additions.

Larry Fitzgerald joining ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’ pregame team

Former Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald now will add television broadcast analyst to his post-football resume.

Cardinals-Chiefs injury report: Zach Ertz returns to practice Wednesday

Ertz has been dealing with a calf injury the past few weeks, but his availability for Sunday appears to be trending upwards