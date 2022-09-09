Cardinals, Outside linebacker Markus Golden agree to a one-year extension worth up to $6.5 million

According to ESPN Insider Field Yates, Markus Golden has agreed to a one-year extension worth up to $6.5 million with the Arizona Cardinals that will keep him in the desert through the 2023 season.

The Cardinals and OLB Markus Golden have agreed to a one-year extension through 2023 worth up to $6.5M, per source.



Arizona extends its top pass rusher, who is coming off of an 11.0 sack season, the 3rd double-digit sack season of his career. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 9, 2022

Golden, the Cardinals 2015 second-round selection out of Missouri, is coming off a great season as he led the team in sacks (11) while also making 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and causing havoc in the quarterback land with 44 pressures.

He spent a little over a season with the New York Giants (2019-20) before the Cardinals struck a deal to reacquire their proven pass rusher via trade midway through the 2020 season.

Last offseason, Golden signed a two-year $9 million deal which, by many, was considered one of the biggest bargain contracts in the NFL.

In his career, Golden has a total of 275 tackles, 55 tackles for loss, 44.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, an interception and 309 quarterback pressures. He played in 94 games and made 54 starts in his seven years in the NFL so far.

Congratulations Markus Golden on the well earned and deserved extension!