Cardinals vs Chiefs: Predictions and staff picks for Week 1

We had quite the clunker of a game one and some interesting debate afterwards of what that means for the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, we have our own concerns with the Arizona Cardinals as we head into the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The biggest thing is that the Cardinals are dealing with a plethora of injuries all over the place.

Offensive line, secondary, pass rushers, defensive line, wide receivers, tight ends... What is going on?

All of that being said, the Cardinals tend to have a good opening game plan to start seasons.

They have to deal with the injuries, but they have a great opportunity to show that their off-season additions can make a big difference and their young players are continuing to grow.

Blake took the lead last night, but I admittedly was giving the defending champs some respect heading into the season.

Who will come out on top week one and if you want to play along make sure you sign up for Tallysight.