Arizona Cardinals will be without Rondale Moore, Trayvon Mullen, Cody Ford against Chiefs, J.J. Watt questionable

Things could be better for the Arizona Cardinals.

I guess technically they could be worse as well.

The Cardinals will be without Rondale Moore, as well as their two newly acquired pieces in Cody Ford and Trayvon Muller Jr. in their first outing of 2022 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moore is dealing with a hamstring issue we may need to monitor because it required an MRI and the team had to rule him out for Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cody Ford and Trayvon Mullen Jr. each will miss their first game with the Arizona Cardinals due to injuries as Ford is dealing with an ankle issue and Mullen a toe issue.

On top of that, Zach Ertz, Justin Pugh, J.J. Watt and Byron Murphy Jr. are all listed as questionable.

Murphy just hit the injury report today with an illness, meanwhile Watt, Pugh and Ertz are all dealing with injuries from the last several weeks.

Let’s hope for good news come Sunday.