Cardinals vs. Falcons: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy game day one and all.
The Arizona Cardinals play their second morning game of the 2022 NFL season, of course this one takes place in 2023, and is on New Year’s Day after we likely had a long night of... enjoying ourselves.
However, we don’t have to put too much effort into watching this team, as they are bad.
Here is everything you need to know about today’s Arizona Cardinals game.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals (4-11) at Atlanta Falcons (5-10)
- Start Time: 11:00 a.m. Arizona time on January 1, 2022
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
- TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
- Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (analyst), Megan Olivi (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvisi (Sideline)
- Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Streaming: FoxNow
- Odds: Cardinals +6 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 41
