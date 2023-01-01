Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals to start fourth quarterback in four games, Watt gifts jersey to teammates and more

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Atlanta Falcons and try to break a long losing streak in Atlanta.

That and more news from around the web to help you get ready for the New Year’s Day game this morning.

Three Big Things: Falcons Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Cardinals starting David Blough at QB after Colt McCoy has more concussion symptoms

Will be fourth different starting quarterback for Cardinals this season

Adrian Wilson Does Evaluations, But Contract Talks For 'A Different Day'

Co-interim GM calls roster decisions 'fluid' at this point

Another Week Another Quarterback, And Friday Before The Falcons

Cardinals Seek To End Losing Streak Against Similar Falcons

Blough to get start at quarterback against Atlanta rookie Ridder

Cardinals Cover 2 - Something’s Got To Give

Ep. 631 - One team is guaranteed to end its season-long losing streak on Sunday. Unless, of course, the game ends in a tie. (And who wants that? Nobody.) Entering Week 17, the Cardinals have lost five straight, while the Falcons have dropped four in a row

J.J. Watt gifts Cardinals rookie a signed jersey

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa got out of wisdom teeth surgery to Watt's retirement news. Luketa wanted a jersey and no amount of post-op recovery was going to stop him from asking.

Cardinals' David Blough to be NFL's 64th starting QB in 2022

The Cardinals will sit Colt McCoy after he experienced additional concussion symptoms and instead will start David Blough against Atlanta on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals confident Isaiah Simmons can help fill Budda Baker void

Cardinals S Budda Baker leaves a big hole to fill in the secondary after being placed on injured reserve this week with a fractured shoulder.

Former Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert saved crash victims on jet ski

Former Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert and his brother were first responders on a jet ski to a helicopter crash in the water near his home.

Cardinals announce quarterback David Blough to start Sunday vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals will turn to quarterback David Blough on Sunday against the Falcons, their fourth different starting QB of the season.

David Blough ready to 'cut it loose' in Cardinals' Week 17 tilt vs. Falcons

The life of a backup QB is one that sees little playing time and lots of preparation -- unless you're a Cardinals QB at the backend of 2022.

Cardinals must make Falcons' Desmond Ridder beat them with his arm

It's all about stopping the run and forcing Falcons QB Desmond Ridder to produce through the air for the Cardinals defense in Week 17.

J.J. Watt gives teammate signed jersey after hilarious voice message

He gives Jesse Luketa a signed jersey after he asked for one while high on pain meds.

J.J. Watt’s contract still impacts Cardinals’ 2023 cap despite retirement

His contract will count more than $8 million against the 2023 salary cap for the Cardinals.

David Blough to start for Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons

Colt McCoy suffered concussion symptoms after practicing Thursday. Blough will start instead of Trace McSorley.

It’s been a long time since the Cardinals won in Atlanta

The Cardinals last beat the Falcons on the road during the 1993 season.