Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals to start fourth quarterback in four games, Watt gifts jersey to teammates and more

Happy game day one and all.
The Arizona Cardinals take on the Atlanta Falcons and try to break a long losing streak in Atlanta.
That and more news from around the web to help you get ready for the New Year’s Day game this morning.
Three Big Things: Falcons Week
A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game
Cardinals starting David Blough at QB after Colt McCoy has more concussion symptoms
Will be fourth different starting quarterback for Cardinals this season
Adrian Wilson Does Evaluations, But Contract Talks For 'A Different Day'
Co-interim GM calls roster decisions 'fluid' at this point
Another Week Another Quarterback, And Friday Before The Falcons
Cardinals Seek To End Losing Streak Against Similar Falcons
Blough to get start at quarterback against Atlanta rookie Ridder
Cardinals Cover 2 - Something’s Got To Give
Ep. 631 - One team is guaranteed to end its season-long losing streak on Sunday. Unless, of course, the game ends in a tie. (And who wants that? Nobody.) Entering Week 17, the Cardinals have lost five straight, while the Falcons have dropped four in a row
J.J. Watt gifts Cardinals rookie a signed jersey
Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa got out of wisdom teeth surgery to Watt's retirement news. Luketa wanted a jersey and no amount of post-op recovery was going to stop him from asking.
Cardinals' David Blough to be NFL's 64th starting QB in 2022
The Cardinals will sit Colt McCoy after he experienced additional concussion symptoms and instead will start David Blough against Atlanta on Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals confident Isaiah Simmons can help fill Budda Baker void
Cardinals S Budda Baker leaves a big hole to fill in the secondary after being placed on injured reserve this week with a fractured shoulder.
Former Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert saved crash victims on jet ski
Former Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert and his brother were first responders on a jet ski to a helicopter crash in the water near his home.
Cardinals announce quarterback David Blough to start Sunday vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals will turn to quarterback David Blough on Sunday against the Falcons, their fourth different starting QB of the season.
David Blough ready to 'cut it loose' in Cardinals' Week 17 tilt vs. Falcons
The life of a backup QB is one that sees little playing time and lots of preparation -- unless you're a Cardinals QB at the backend of 2022.
Cardinals must make Falcons' Desmond Ridder beat them with his arm
It's all about stopping the run and forcing Falcons QB Desmond Ridder to produce through the air for the Cardinals defense in Week 17.
J.J. Watt gives teammate signed jersey after hilarious voice message
He gives Jesse Luketa a signed jersey after he asked for one while high on pain meds.
J.J. Watt’s contract still impacts Cardinals’ 2023 cap despite retirement
His contract will count more than $8 million against the 2023 salary cap for the Cardinals.
David Blough to start for Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons
Colt McCoy suffered concussion symptoms after practicing Thursday. Blough will start instead of Trace McSorley.
It’s been a long time since the Cardinals won in Atlanta
The Cardinals last beat the Falcons on the road during the 1993 season.
Loading comments...