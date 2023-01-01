The ESPN report, J.J. Watt’s retirement announcement, Cards-Bucs, Cards-Falcons

Happy game day one and all.

Jess and I are back for a new episode of the Rise Up, See Red Podcast and we discussed the disappointment of Christmas Day, but first we had to get into the sauces... The anonymous ESPN report.

Then we talk about J.J. Watt as well as the upcoming Arizona Cardinals game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Here are the approximate times of the different parts of the show.

(1:00) Intros and the ESPN report – Keim, Kingsbury and Kugler

(23:37) More from the ESPN report – Kliff and Kyler

(36:44) J.J. Watt’s retirement announcement

(47:07) The good and bad in loss to the Bucs

(1:00:13) Cardinals-Falcons preview