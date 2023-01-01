Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons first half open thread

The Arizona Cardinals are looking for a win, and the fans are looking for losses to guarantee they have a shot at one of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals are doing their best to keep the losses coming, as they start their fourth quarterback in the fourth consecutive game.

David Blough has only been here for a couple of weeks and now he is starting for the Arizona Cardinals, so I am not sure what to expect at this point.

Here is everything you need to know in case you missed it.