Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons second half open thread

The Arizona Cardinals have their first passing touchdown since Kyler Murray was injured, and Trey McBride has his first career touchdown in the game, but it is another week where the Arizona Cardinals trail the Atlanta Falcons 14-13 at the half.

David Blough has looked more than adequate in his first time with the team, and he has a nice security blanket in McBride who has four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown.

James Conner has 10 carries for 48 yards and Blough is 15/20 for 117 yards and the one touchdown.

It is interesting that the Falcons vaunted rushing attack is not having a big day, as they only have 16 carries for 59 yards, but both touchdowns have come on the ground and Desmond Ridder has been good enough.

The Cardinals need to make Ridder feel uncomfortable or this is going to be another disappointing finish for the Cardinals.