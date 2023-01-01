Arizona Cardinals lose another one late in 20-19 defeat to Atlanta Falcons

It is the Arizona Cardinals season to lose. They have continued to find a different way to lose every week and their play in one score games should give you a little hope. Because typically these things even out and the Cardinals are 2-6 in 2022 in one score games after their 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

They had chances and just missed them once again, mistakes by veterans, mistakes by the new long snapper and just lacking a bit of talent when James Conner left with a shin injury late proved to be too much to overcome.

David Blough put together the best non-Kyler performance we have seen since the Cards win over the Rams nearly two months ago. He is pushing to become the new backup and potentially the starter entering the season next year.

However, the Cardinals were unable to force a turnover or a stop late and the Falcons got the win.

Good work from Blough today.

Great to see Watt add another sack on the season and his career and the Cardinals basically lock in a top seven pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.