Sean Payton is a heavy favorite to be the Arizona Cardinals next head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are in a bit of a holding pattern, as we wait for the first wave of interviews and even hirings to take place in the NFL.
However, we have to get our bets in on who the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals will be, and according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook the favorite to be the next head coach of the Cardinals is Sean Payton.
And it is not particularly close.
Payton has an implied chance of nearly 30% of being the Cardinals next head coach, with the next closest at under 12%.
Sean Payton +200
Shane Steichen +750
Vance Joseph +800
From there, it is all long shots:
DeMeco Ryans +1200
Byron Leftwich +1200
Ben Johnson (Lions OC) +1200
Dan Quinn +1400
Jim Harbaugh +1500
Eric Bienemy +1800
From there, the list of coaches is +2000 or longer and may even include you and me.
Kurt Warner +15000
Larry Fitzgerald +15000
J.J Watt +15000
Needless to say, the sharks are on Payton to be the next head coach, so we may need to work on our spelling of his name: Sean Payton.
