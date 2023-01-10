Sean Payton is a heavy favorite to be the Arizona Cardinals next head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are in a bit of a holding pattern, as we wait for the first wave of interviews and even hirings to take place in the NFL.

However, we have to get our bets in on who the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals will be, and according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook the favorite to be the next head coach of the Cardinals is Sean Payton.

And it is not particularly close.

Payton has an implied chance of nearly 30% of being the Cardinals next head coach, with the next closest at under 12%.

Sean Payton +200

Shane Steichen +750

Vance Joseph +800

From there, it is all long shots:

DeMeco Ryans +1200

Byron Leftwich +1200

Ben Johnson (Lions OC) +1200

Dan Quinn +1400

Jim Harbaugh +1500

Eric Bienemy +1800

From there, the list of coaches is +2000 or longer and may even include you and me.

Kurt Warner +15000

Larry Fitzgerald +15000

J.J Watt +15000

Needless to say, the sharks are on Payton to be the next head coach, so we may need to work on our spelling of his name: Sean Payton.