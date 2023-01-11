Cardinals Reacts Survey: Postseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

The Arizona Cardinals have fired Kliff Kingsbury and then Steve Keim decided to step down from the general manager position, so fans should be excited... right?

Of course, how can you be excited about the direction of the franchise if you don’t know who the new head coach and GM?

However, we still want to know if the firing made you happy and then we want to know who you are looking forward to as the next head coach most?

Of course the odds have shifted greatly and now Sean Payton and Vance Joseph are co-favorites to be the next head coach, which is exactly what we are all hoping for, right!?

Let’s hope for some more good news heading out of this week.