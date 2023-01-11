Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim steps down, looking at the candidates, and more

Happy Wednesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are looking for their next head coach, and we have all the news from around the web on the search.

Let’s check it out.

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt closes Hall of Fame career with 2 sacks, but Cardinals lose finale at San Francisco

Retiring defensive end has two sacks but year ends with 38-13 defeat

Cardinals fire coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim stepping down from his spot

Team begins process of offseason overhaul with 'wide net' for replacements

Depth Of Field Photo Essay

Exploring the game against the 49ers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

You've Got Mail: Finding A New Coach And New GM

Topics include coaching search, Kyler's role in transition, and No. 2 QB

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill wants QB Kyler Murray to rehab in Arizona, and also wants to talk to QB about new coach

Bidwill wants quarterback to rehab in Arizona

Cardinals Cover 2 - A New GM And Head Coach In 2023

Ep. 635 - The offseason is officially underway. And it begins with news that both general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury will not be returning to the team in 2023.

Red Sea Report - Bidwill Begins Search For GM, Head Coach

After parting ways with both GM Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has begun the search process to fill the two roles. Craig Grialou, Kyle Vanden Bosch and Drew Stanton discuss Bidwill's comments

Cardinals Underground - The Search Is Underway

Luckily, the bike cops weren't at the Dignity Health Training Center for Paul Calvisi and Dani Sureck. Of course they weren't there for Darren Urban. So with that Super Bowl intrigue avoided, the trio had a chance to discuss the Cardinals moving on

Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; GM Steve Keim steps aside

The Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury, 10 months after the two sides agreed to an extension. GM Steve Keim also is stepping aside, the team announced.

Arizona Cardinals in reset mode with search for coach, GM - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

The priorities for Arizona's new GM and coach? Bring stability and build a strong relationship with Murray, their franchise quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals owner Bidwill taking different approach for GM hire

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is taking a different approach when it comes to hiring his next general manager.

Cardinals' Bidwill: Firing Kliff Kingsbury 'a decision that needed to be made'

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill made up his mind on Monday, firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons.

Steve Keim's Arizona Cardinals GM tenure had hits, misses

The transition from a general manager offers time to reflect on how the past iteration fared. That time has come for Steve Keim.

Former Giants exec Jerry Reese to interview for Cardinals GM job

The Arizona Cardinals' search for a new general manager is already underway with requests for interviews coming in.

Hollywood Brown wanted Kliff Kingsbury to 'get another chance' with Cards

Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown would have liked to see Kliff Kingsbury get another shot at righting the wrongs of the past year.

Bickley: Sean Payton is remedy to Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's struggles

Imagine what an authentic, innovative, alpha male, Super Bowl-winning coach like Sean Payton might do for our slow-growing franchise QB.

The Kliff Kingsbury era in Arizona was certainly something else

And just like that, Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert is now just a thing of the past following his firing by the Cardinals on Monday.