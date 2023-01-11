 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals received permission to interview Sean Payton for head coaching position

By Seth Cox
Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals continue to work through the process of finding their next head coach and we are hopeful… right?

Well, that’s what we will feel if they don’t promote Vance Joseph.

So, the first step is going outside the building and they are going for the big fish, Sean Payton.

The Arizona Cardinals have requested and been granted permission to interview currently unemployed but still technically employed Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints.

From Ian Rapoport:

Payton has an interview with the Denver Broncos as well, but it’ll be interesting to see how that works as he allegedly is bringing Vic Fangio with him as his defensive coordinator.

That would be a thrilling addition for the Arizona Cardinals on defense, but can he go back to Denver and would that be a deal breaker for Payton and or the Broncos?

For the Cardinals, who would be the GM for Payton? Is he expecting Jeff Ireland to get a look or will he be confident with a different GM?

Payton and Fangio would be on paper a dream pairing, but is that something Michael Bidwill is willing to go for and allow them to have full control of things?

Fun times ahead.

