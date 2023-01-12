 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ROTB Pick 3 Vs. Spread Competition: Super Wild Card Weekend

By Walter Mitchell
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Updated Standings (thanks to CCF)

34. ***Mitch

31. CFWA

29. Chambana81

26. ***Wilmot515, ERauch, iacardsfan, JethroBodine

25. quingo, FNG, BG23

24. CCF

20. PotentialSpam

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game point spreads

  • Seattle Seahawks (+9.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-9.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+2)
  • Miami Dolphins (+12.5) at Buffalo Bills (-12.5)
  • New York Giants (+3) at Minnesota Vikings (-3)
  • Baltimore Ravens (+7.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5)
  • Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5)

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2023/01/10/nfl-playoffs-odds-super-wild-card-weekend-games/69793090007/

My Picks:

  • BUF (-12.5) over MIA
  • MIN (-3) over NYG
  • CIN (-7.5) over BAL

Your Picks?

  • _______ (_______) _______
  • _______ (_______) _______
  • _______ (_______) _______

1st Place: Cardinals mini helmet (pictured above)

2nd Place: Cardinals t-shirt with helmet

3rd Place: Cardinals key chain

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...