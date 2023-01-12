ROTB Pick 3 Vs. Spread Competition: Super Wild Card Weekend

Updated Standings (thanks to CCF)
34. ***Mitch
31. CFWA
29. Chambana81
26. ***Wilmot515, ERauch, iacardsfan, JethroBodine
25. quingo, FNG, BG23
24. CCF
20. PotentialSpam
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game point spreads
- Seattle Seahawks (+9.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-9.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+2)
- Miami Dolphins (+12.5) at Buffalo Bills (-12.5)
- New York Giants (+3) at Minnesota Vikings (-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (+7.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5)
- Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5)
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2023/01/10/nfl-playoffs-odds-super-wild-card-weekend-games/69793090007/
My Picks:
- BUF (-12.5) over MIA
- MIN (-3) over NYG
- CIN (-7.5) over BAL
Your Picks?
- _______ (_______) _______
- _______ (_______) _______
- _______ (_______) _______
1st Place: Cardinals mini helmet (pictured above)
2nd Place: Cardinals t-shirt with helmet
3rd Place: Cardinals key chain
Loading comments...