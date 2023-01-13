Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs among favorites to trade for DeAndre Hopkins

Happy Friday one and all.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds on who DeAndre Hopkins next team will be and the favorites should interest Arizona Cardinals fans as the reset should include bringing in draft picks as much as possible.

Let’s take a look at the top four:

Green Bay Packers +330

New England Patriots +450

Kansas City Chiefs +500

New York Giants +750

Let’s first understand that the Packers likely rests on Aaron Rodgers coming back to the Packers. The Packers have the 15th, 46th and 79th picks to use.

The New England Patriots have the 14th, 47th, and 77th picks to use.

The Kansas City Chiefs have... One first, one second and two thirds.

The New York Giants have one first, one second and one third.

Obviously those picks will be set after the playoffs, but good to know the potential picks available.

I have speculated that the team who makes the move will be a desperate team who is trying to make one last move and would likely overpay, so I am looking at the Packers and that 46th pick. If the Chiefs fall short, I would keep an eye on them as their offense has not been an issue but if they bog down in the playoffs that is the likely response.

I don’t see the Patriots or Giants as Hopkins has veto power, but you never know.