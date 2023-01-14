SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans like the firing’s, but who do they want as head coach?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

Cardinals fans are happy.

After a miserable season that led to the firing of both their head coach and the general manager stepping down the Arizona Cardinals are casting a “wide net” for their next head coach.

Yet, fans don’t need to see anything at this point, they are just happy to see some change as 44% are confident in the direction of the team.

What is interesting to me is that would Adrian Wilson and Vance Joseph or Quentin Harris and Vance Joseph really make you confident in the direction of this franchise?

I have a hard time seeing it, but some fans just wanted change and will worry about what the change is later.

Now, who do fans want to see be the next head coach?

People want Sean Payton in the desert and it makes sense. You know what you are getting and if he is bringing Vic Fangio you are excited about the defense, especially if you add a Von Miller clone in Will Anderson Jr.

What are your thoughts?