2023 Super Wild Card Saturday games, odds, times and staff picks

The Arizona Cardinals are not in the NFC playoffs, but two of their NFC West rivals are and they are kicking off the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

For the first game, we get the Seattle Seahawks at the San Francisco 49ers

This one kicks off at 2:35 p.m. Arizona time and will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The 49ers come in as huge favorites, in fact the playoffs have a number of massive lines.

The Cardinals closed as +14.5 against the Niners, while the Seahawks are +9.5. That is not even the biggest line of the weekend either.

The smart money is on the Niners to win and 67% of bets as of Friday night were for them to cover the spread.

The second game of Saturday is the Los Angeles Chargers traveling to Florida to take in the AFC South Champions, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This one kicks off at 6:15 p.m. Arizona time at TIAA Bank Field.

This is as close to a toss-up as you can get as the Chargers are -2.5 point favorites. The money is 51% on the Chargers to cover and 57% on the Chargers to win.

Here are our picks for the day thanks to TallySight.