Kliff On a One-Way Ticket to Thailand

According to Kliff Kingsbury’s good friend FOX’s Peter Schrager:

Peter Schrager says on FOX that former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and is telling any interested teams he's not interested in returning to at the moment. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 14, 2023

As I just reported on FOX, multiple teams have contacted Kliff Kingsbury for their vacant OC job.



He bought a one way ticket to Thailand and has told teams (respectfully) that he’s not interested at the moment. @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 14, 2023

To which I added with regard to rumored interest from the New England Patriots in Kliff Kingsbury running their offense:

The Boston Globe lists Kliff Kingsbury as one of the leading candidates for their OC job, indicating that they wouldn't have to pay him OC money because of his bi-weekly checks from Bidwill. By doing that, they simply have to call him an offensive assistant, not OC. Done deal? https://t.co/ojJWIf5npY — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) January 14, 2023

I have plenty of thoughts, but I would like to hear and reflect on your thoughts first.

Your thoughts?