What’s next for the Cardinals at coach and GM?

For the Arizona Cardinals, the coaching search is on… hold.

First, they are looking to replace Steve Keim at general manager, after he stepped down.

Oh, and we talked about how desirable this job is and why there are issues.

Here are the approximate timestamps of the different parts of the show.

(1:00) Was firing Kingsbury the right move? What’s next?

(37:04) Who are the candidates to be the next GM?

(50:57) How desirable are the Cardinals’ vacancies?

(59:40) Should any assistants be retained?

(1:04:15) Reactions to the Cardinals’ Week 18 loss to the 49ers