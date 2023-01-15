2023 NFL Playoffs: Super Wild Card weekend games, odds, staff picks and more

We killed it on day one of the playoffs, even if it hurt the Arizona Cardinals in their search for a new head coach.

Now, it is time for day two and hopefully we get a couple good games today, here are the DraftKings Sportsbook odds heading into today.

The first game of the day is not likely to be that.

It starts with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins and it is one of the biggest spreads in the playoffs in NFL history. The Bills are 13.5-point favorites, and the Dolphins are down to their third string quarterback. It’s going to be a tough one to watch.

In game two, the New York Giants travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings and the Vikings are three-point favorites in this one. They played a classic a couple weeks ago… Hopefully it is a good one.

The final game of the evening is another rematch, as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals are 8.5-point favorites and it is going to be ugly if the Ravens get behind early.

