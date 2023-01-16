2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals add elite edge rusher in new NFL Mock Draft

Happy Monday one and all.

We are heavy into the 2023 NFL Draft season for the Arizona Cardinals while we wait for any type of updates on the general manager and head coach searches.

Which will be nothing until they actually finalize their GM searches and interviews.

So, let’s focus on the draft and the reality that there are two players considered to be can’t miss and the Cardinals picking third should have a shot to take one of them.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has the top of the draft unfolding this way:

Indianapolis Colts via Chicago Bears - Will Levis, QB Kentucky Houston Texans - Bryce Young, QB Alabama

That leaves the Arizona Cardinals with their choice of everyone and Wilson has the Arizona Cardinals taking the best player in the draft:

3. Will Anderson Jr. - Edge, Alabama Will Anderson Jr. could very easily be the No. 1 pick in this draft — and he very well may be now that the Bears hold that selection — but the Cardinals land the elite pass rusher here after a forgettable season that could see a lot of changes in the coming months.

This is a slam dunk for me. Like, should not even be a question or debate. Anderson Jr. is on the level of Nick Bosa, Von Miller, Myles Garrett. He is an elite prospect, with elite production (three years with 58.5 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks) and will give the Cardinals the help they need on defense immediately.

This would be a great way to start a new regime off.