Super Wild Card Weekend - Cowboys vs. Bucs: How to watch, game time, streaming, roster and more

Happy Monday Night Football one and all.

This is the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend, on Monday Night Football!

I am excited for this one as I think we have a great chance to see another run by the greatest of all time, Tom Brady.

Meanwhile, what happens with the Cowboys if they lose this game? Is Mike McCarthy safe? Will it put Dak Prescott on the hot seat?

This is going to be fun to watch.

Game: Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

Here are the staff picks via TallySight.