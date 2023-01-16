Arizona Cardinals to hire Monti Ossenfort as new general manager per reports

The Arizona Cardinals have finished their general manager search and have hired Monti Ossenfort, the Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel.

Cardinals are hiring former Titans’ personnel man Monti Ossenfort as their new GM, per the team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2023

Ossenfort brings a wealth of knowledge and experience over his career.

He started with the Minnesota Vikings in 2001 as an intern, having the same role in Houston with the Texans in 2002 before heading to New England in 2003.

Ossenfort would camp out in New England for nearly two decades.

Ossenfort started as a personnel assistant, was an area scout, then moved to national scout, then assistant director of college scouting, before being the Director of College Scouting from 2014-2019.

The Patriots in that time were 74-22 and won three Super Bowls in that time frame.

In that time you saw the Patriots draft offensive line players like Cameron Fleming, Shaq Mason, Joe Thuney, Ted Karras and Isaiah Wynn... All good to great offensive linemen. He also help build one of the great defenses in the last decade in the 2019 Patriots.

Then you look at his time with the Titans and you see where Michael Bidwill’s head may be.

Welcome to the desert, Monti!

Good luck.