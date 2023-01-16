Monti Ossenfort brings a focus along the offensive and defensive line to the Arizona Cardinals general manager position

What the Arizona Cardinals are doing is what they always do, but to me this move at general manager is a positive.

What I mean, when you look at the Cardinals, they tend to swing from offensive to defensive coaches as their head coach.

Well, time will tell with Monti Ossenfort, but his background and what he has done while in New England and Tennessee he will put an emphasis on different position groups than the Arizona Cardinals.

In Ossenfort’s time with both teams, an emphasis has been along the offensive and defensive lines.

Look at the picks:

Dominique Easley (DE) 2014 first round for New England Patriots

Malcolm Brown (DL) 2015 first round pick for Patriots

Geneo Grissom (DE) 2015 third round pick for Patriots

Trey Flowers (DE) 2015 fourth round pick for Patriots

Tre’ Jackson (OL) 2015 fourth round pick for Patriots

Shaq Mason (OL) 2015 fourth round pick for Patriots

Joe Thuney (OL) 2016 third round pick for Patriots

Vincent Valentine (DT) 2016 third round pick for Patriots

Ted Karras (OL) 2016 sixth round pick for Patriots

Derek Rivers (DE) 2017 third round pick for Patriots

Antonio Garcia (OL) 2017 third round pick for Patriots

Deatrich Wise Jr. (DE) 2017 fourth round pick for Patriots

Isaiah Wynn (OL) 2018 first round pick for Patriots

Chase Winovich (DE) 2019 third round pick for Patriots

Yodny Cajuste (OL) 2019 third round pick for Patriots

Hjakte Froholdt (OL) 2019 fourth round pick for Patriots

Byron Cowart (DL) 2019 fifth round pick for Patriots

Dillon Radunz (OL) 2020 second round pick for Tennessee Titans

Rashad Weaver (DL) 2020 fourth round pick for Titans

Nicholas Petit-Frere (OL) 2020 third round pick for Titans

12 top three round picks on OL and DL and Mason and Karras were massive successes on day three.

The Cardinals in the Keim era drafted 10 offensive or defensive linemen/edge rushers in the top three rounds. No day three successes either.

As I said to my buddies, I would rather swing and miss like Ossenfort has on the offensive and defensive fronts than use 12 top three round picks on wide receivers, tight ends and off ball linebackers.

If the Cardinals could build a line with a Wynn, Thuney, Karras, Mason... Man that would be quite the departure.

Let’s hope that Ossenfort puts the same effort into that here in Arizona.