2023 NFL Draft: NFL Draft order after Super Wild Card Weekend

By Seth Cox
Texas A&amp;M v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday one and all.

Monti Ossenfort is now the Arizona Cardinals general manager and that means... Well not a whole lot at this point.

However, with Super Wild Card Weekend over we now have the first 24 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft confirmed.

Here is the 2023 NFL Draft order after Wild Card weekend.

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos
  6. Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Miami Dolphins (Forfeited)
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Baltimore Ravens
  24. Minnesota Vikings

Looking at the order, the Cardinals should have their choice of Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter. I have made my pick known, but when you look at the immediacy after the Cardinals it gets interesting.

Let’s say the Falcons at eight offer you: 1.8, 2.45 and 3.75 (may be rich but it works on a number of trade value charts and on the PFF draft simulator).

All of a sudden you have a mock draft that looks like:

1.8 - Peter Skoronski, OL - Northwestern
2.34 - Siaki Ika, DL - Baylor
2.45 - Drew Sanders, Edge - Arkansas
3.66 - Luke Wypler, C - Ohio State
3.75 - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB - TCU

You add two interior offensive linemen and three players who can either contribute or start immediately on defense, all at huge positions of need..

What you give up is drafting Will Anderson Jr. with the third pick, which may be something that gets people fired if your three picks don’t end up being franchise cornerstones.

That is the conundrum now for new general manager Monti Ossenfort... What would you do?

