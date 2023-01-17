2023 NFL Draft: NFL Draft order after Super Wild Card Weekend

Happy Tuesday one and all.

Monti Ossenfort is now the Arizona Cardinals general manager and that means... Well not a whole lot at this point.

However, with Super Wild Card Weekend over we now have the first 24 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft confirmed.

Here is the 2023 NFL Draft order after Wild Card weekend.

Looking at the order, the Cardinals should have their choice of Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter. I have made my pick known, but when you look at the immediacy after the Cardinals it gets interesting.

Let’s say the Falcons at eight offer you: 1.8, 2.45 and 3.75 (may be rich but it works on a number of trade value charts and on the PFF draft simulator).

All of a sudden you have a mock draft that looks like:

1.8 - Peter Skoronski, OL - Northwestern

2.34 - Siaki Ika, DL - Baylor

2.45 - Drew Sanders, Edge - Arkansas

3.66 - Luke Wypler, C - Ohio State

3.75 - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB - TCU

You add two interior offensive linemen and three players who can either contribute or start immediately on defense, all at huge positions of need..

What you give up is drafting Will Anderson Jr. with the third pick, which may be something that gets people fired if your three picks don’t end up being franchise cornerstones.

That is the conundrum now for new general manager Monti Ossenfort... What would you do?