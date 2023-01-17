Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as GM, change in betting odds for new head coach and more

Happy Tuesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals have a new general manager and we have all the news from around the web to help you with that move.

Let’s go.

Cardinals Hire Monti Ossenfort As New General Manager

Has been Titans director of player personnel; coach hire next

Monti Ossenfort, who just wrapped up his third season as the Titans' director of player personnel, will be the new GM of the Cardinals.

Sean Payton discusses potential trade compensation, start of interviews

Arizona Cardinals head coaching candidate Sean Payton discussed the start of his interviewing process this week and more.

The 5: What to know about new Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort

The Arizona Cardinals announced the hiring of general manager Monti Ossenfort on Monday, an executive with 21 years of experience.

Brian Flores now betting co-favorite to be Cardinals’ next HC

With the hiring of Monti Ossenfort as GM, the odds for the Cardinals' next head coach have been shaken up.

