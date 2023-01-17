Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as GM, change in betting odds for new head coach and more

Happy Tuesday one and all.
The Arizona Cardinals have a new general manager and we have all the news from around the web to help you with that move.
Let’s go.
Has been Titans director of player personnel; coach hire next
Monti Ossenfort, who just wrapped up his third season as the Titans' director of player personnel, will be the new GM of the Cardinals.
Sean Payton discusses potential trade compensation, start of interviews
Arizona Cardinals head coaching candidate Sean Payton discussed the start of his interviewing process this week and more.
The Arizona Cardinals named Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort their new GM on Monday.
The 5: What to know about new Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort
The Arizona Cardinals announced the hiring of general manager Monti Ossenfort on Monday, an executive with 21 years of experience.
Brian Flores now betting co-favorite to be Cardinals’ next HC
With the hiring of Monti Ossenfort as GM, the odds for the Cardinals' next head coach have been shaken up.
The Cardinals make an external hire for general manager for just the second time since moving to Arizona.
POLL: What do you think of Monti Ossenfort as Cardinals’ new GM?
Vote in the poll and give your thoughts!
