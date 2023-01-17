Blue Collar Philosophy in Cardinal Red

Monti Ossenforth sent a clearly “unified message” to everyone on the Cardinals’ organization:
Every employee in the building:
- Will be evaluated in terms of commitment, accountability and professionalism
- Will be give a specifically assigned role
- Will embrace and understand his/her role
- Will check his or her ego at the door
- Will put the team first
- Will be on the team because of how they meet the organization’s criteria for their positions
- Will pay exemplary attention to details and instructions
- Will work tirelessly to perfect the fundamentals
- Will be compensated commensurate with the quality of the work
- Will contribute to a complete organizational alignment, from the cafeteria staff, to the maintenance crew, to the coaches, to the players, to the front office
- Will focus on what it takes to help the team win
- Will work their tails off to be on the same page
“Every job is important.”
“It takes a smart, tough, dependable, accountable, and mature individual” to play in this league.
Monti Ossenfort
After spending a 20 minute interview with Budda Baker at the NFL Combine, Monti Ossenfort said, “I wanted to run. through a wall for him.”
Having watched Monti Ossenfort’s introductory press conference and listened to his blue collar team-building philosophy, it is clear that he knows exactly what the organization needs in terms of alignment and culture.
Now the hard, blue collar work begins.
For everyone.
