Blue Collar Philosophy in Cardinal Red

Monti Ossenforth sent a clearly “unified message” to everyone on the Cardinals’ organization:

Every employee in the building:

Will be evaluated in terms of commitment, accountability and professionalism

Will be give a specifically assigned role

Will embrace and understand his/her role

Will check his or her ego at the door

Will put the team first

Will be on the team because of how they meet the organization’s criteria for their positions

Will pay exemplary attention to details and instructions

Will work tirelessly to perfect the fundamentals

Will be compensated commensurate with the quality of the work

Will contribute to a complete organizational alignment, from the cafeteria staff, to the maintenance crew, to the coaches, to the players, to the front office

Will focus on what it takes to help the team win

Will work their tails off to be on the same page

“Every job is important.”

“It takes a smart, tough, dependable, accountable, and mature individual” to play in this league.

Monti Ossenfort

After spending a 20 minute interview with Budda Baker at the NFL Combine, Monti Ossenfort said, “I wanted to run. through a wall for him.”

Having watched Monti Ossenfort’s introductory press conference and listened to his blue collar team-building philosophy, it is clear that he knows exactly what the organization needs in terms of alignment and culture.

Now the hard, blue collar work begins.

For everyone.