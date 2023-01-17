Arizona Cardinals interview former Colts’ HC Frank Reich for their open head coach position

The Arizona Cardinals wasted no time in adding a new name to their search for a head coach...and didn’t even broadcast it.

Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 18, 2023

Frank Reich, notably, has coached for the Cardinals before.

In 2012, he was hired as Ken Whisenhunt’s wide receivers coach and was not retained under Bruce Arians.

He moved to being the Chargers in the same role, taking over as offensive coordinator when Whisenhunt left but is most known for his role as the OC for Doug Pederson and Nick Foles for the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl.

He ended up being hired by the Colts after their first choice, Josh McDaniels, turned down the job.

In hindsight...he took on a job that may have been doomed, as Andrew Luck retired shortly after a renaissance season under Reich and Indianapolis saw a murderer’s row of poor quarterback play that ended in Reich being fired midseason from the Colts.

He has a winning record as a head coach and never finished lower than 3rd in the division, making the playoffs twice.

Given how he has experience and on the offensive side, has done well when he’s had a quarterback, he’s an intriguing option for the Arizona Cardinals even as an OC should they hire a defensive mind like Brian Flores.