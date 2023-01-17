Arizona Cardinals request head coach interview with Broncos’ DC Ejiro Evero

Looks like Arizona Cardinals’ new General Manager Monti Ossenfort is already a busy man as him and owner Michael Bidwill expand the search for their franchise’s next head coach by two more names.

One of the names include Frank Reich, who interviewed with the team today and was the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach for the last five season before being relieved of his duties in November.

The other name is also one to be very familiar with.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Arizona Cardinals have put in a request to interview Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero

Evero entered the 2022 season as a first-time NFL defensive coordinator and his unit produced great results. The Broncos ranked seventh-best in total yards allowed per game while ranking 10th and 12th against the run and pass respectively.

He has 17 years of coaching experience dating back to his days as an assistant coach for his alma mater UC Davis, where he coached for two years. Evero entered the NFL coaching ranks in 2007 when was as a defensive quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under notable head coach in Jon Gruden. After his three years in Tampa Bay, he became the special teams coordinator for the University of Redlands in 2010.

Even then, Evero’s stay in the college football world was short as he made his way back to the NFL with tremendous success with historically great franchises. He coached for the San Francisco 49ers (2011-15), Green Bay Packers (2016), and the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2021) before becoming the Broncos’ defensive coordinator this season.

Evero was part of Sean McVay’s coaching staff last season when the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. His other Super Bowl experiences as a coach includes the Rams in the 2019 season as a safeties coach and the 49ers in the 2012 season as an offensive assistant.

He has surrounded himself with brilliant NFL coaches like McVay, Jim Harbaugh, Wade Phillips, Raheem Morris, and many more over the years. Though he does not have NFL playing experience, Evero was signed by the Raiders in 2004 as an undrafted free agent safety.

The 42-year-old coach was presented with the Broncos’ interim head coach job towards the tail end of this regular season after Nathaniel Hackett’s firing but he declined the offer to remain their defensive coordinator. Jerry Rosburg became the interim coach as a result.

His coaching background is pretty extensive with experience on both sides of the football on offense and defense. There is a lot to be excited about with Evero as an up-and-coming potential head coach.