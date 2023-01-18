Cardinals Reacts Survey: Arizona Cardinals hire Motni Ossenfort as General Manager

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

The Arizona Cardinals have their new general manager and that will likely change what you think about the direction of the organization.

However, we are also interested in knowing what you think of the hiring of new general manager Monti Ossenfort.

How would you grade the hiring and instead of saying why you don’t like the Ossenfort hire, let us know who would have been your favorite GM?

Ossenfort will be an interesting departure from what we have seen with the Arizona Cardinals, but we also have to remember any changes in the scouting department will not take place until after the 2023 NFL Draft.

While Ossenfort has done his own work, he will also be teaming up with the scouting department on the fly and they will have to work together to figure things out.

So, maybe it won’t be fully Ossenfort this season.

Let us know what you think.