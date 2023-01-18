ROTB Pick 3 Vs. Spread Competition: Divisional Round Games

Updated Standings (thanks to CCF):
34. Mitch
31. CFWA, Chambana81
29. ***iacardsfan, Wilmot515
28. ***quingo
27. ERauch
26. JethroBodine, FNG, BG23
25. CCF
- 1st Place Winner: Cardinals Mini Helmet
- 2nd Place Winner: Cardinals Gray T-shirt with White Helmet
- 3rd Place Winner: Cardinals Key Chain
NFL divisional playoff game point spreads
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+9) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-9)
- New York Giants (+7.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+4) vs. Buffalo Bills (-4)
- Dallas Cowboys (+4) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-4)
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2023/01/16/nfl-playoffs-odds-divisional-playoff-point-spreads-moneylines-over-unders/69811996007/
My Picks:
- KC (-9) over JAC
- NYG (+7.5) over PHI
- SF (-4) over DAL
Your Picks?
- _______ (_______) _______
- _____ (_______) _______
- _____ (_______) _______
