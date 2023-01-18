 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROTB Pick 3 Vs. Spread Competition: Divisional Round Games

By Walter Mitchell
Updated Standings (thanks to CCF):

34. Mitch

31. CFWA, Chambana81

29. ***iacardsfan, Wilmot515

28. ***quingo

27. ERauch

26. JethroBodine, FNG, BG23

25. CCF

  • 1st Place Winner: Cardinals Mini Helmet
  • 2nd Place Winner: Cardinals Gray T-shirt with White Helmet
  • 3rd Place Winner: Cardinals Key Chain

NFL divisional playoff game point spreads

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2023/01/16/nfl-playoffs-odds-divisional-playoff-point-spreads-moneylines-over-unders/69811996007/

My Picks:

  • KC (-9) over JAC
  • NYG (+7.5) over PHI
  • SF (-4) over DAL

Your Picks?

  • _______ (_______) _______
  • _____ (_______) _______
  • _____ (_______) _______

