2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals add elite defensive prospects in Dane Brugler’s Mock Draft 2.0

We are half way to the next round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, but we are also in the middle of a coaching search for the Arizona Cardinals.

So, let’s talk about the 2023 NFL Draft and what Dane Brugler of The Athletic has for the Arizona Cardinals in the first two rounds.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama Since Kyler Murray isn’t going anywhere, Arizona’s new general manager and head coach will be hoping that quarterbacks come off the board with the first two selections, which would give the Cardinals the opportunity to draft the top non-QB. An outstanding pass rusher and run defender, Will Anderson Jr., has a bendy, flexible frame with explosiveness in his upper half to attack from different positions. His junior season (10 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, one interception) didn’t quite live up to his remarkable sophomore year (17.5 sacks, 31 tackles for loss), but he still ranked top five in the nation in quarterback pressures. J.J. Watt’s retirement means that the Cardinals are losing one of the best pass rushers in NFL history, but adding Anderson would give the franchise a new defensive cornerstone for the future. 34. Arizona Cardinals: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

For the Arizona Cardinals, this would be a huge get. They address an edge rusher and cornerback.

We all know Anderson Jr. at this point, he is probably the best player in the 2023 NFL Draft and getting him at third overall would be a potential game changer.

Phillips is more of an unknown for some, but he is a ball player. Phillips at 5-10 183lbs is a little smaller than an ideal starting outside cornerback, but he is the definition of players bigger.

He had two interceptions and 13 passes defensed in 2021, and he backed that up this year with six interceptions and six passes defensed. His on ball production is absurd, and would give the Cardinals a legit alpha outside cornerback.

The top two: Bryce Young to Indy and Will Levis to Houston.