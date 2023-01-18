Arizona Cardinals request head coach interview with Lions’ DC Aaron Glenn

Arizona Cardinals’ list of head coaching candidates continues to grow.

Yesterday, they interviewed former Colts’ head coach Frank Reich and put in a request to interview Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, another candidate the Cardinals would like to interview that they put in a request for is the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The #Cardinals put in a request to interview #Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023

Glenn has nine years of NFL coaching experience which began when he became the Cleveland Browns assistant defensive backs coach in 2015. After two seasons in Ohio, he was presented a bigger role as primary defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints and he remained there for the next five seasons with current Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell. When Campbell was hired on on Detroit in 2021, he chose Glenn to be his defensive coordinator and has coached there ever since.

As for the over performances of Detroit’s defense, they have ranked last or near last in each of the last two seasons under Glenn. They ranked 29th in total yards allowed and 31st in total points allowed in 2021. This past season, the Lions ranked last in total yards allowed while ranking 28th in points allowed.

Cardinals’ new general manager Monti Ossefont put an emphasis on wanting a head coach that is leader that prioritizes “developing players and coaches” and “being a teacher of fundamentals, details, and techniques”. You can find that at the 12:25 mark of his introductory press conference.

Though team statistics speaks volumes, Glenn has done a notable job developing players just like Ossefont wants in a head coach. Among the Lions’ 2022 draft class, they had three rookie standouts. No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson started all 17 games. He led the team in sacks (9.5) and was second on the team in interceptions (3) as a defensive end. Rookie third-round pick Kerby Joseph led the Lions in interceptions (4) as a safety in 17 games (14 starts). Sixth-round pick James Houston played in only seven games but still managed to get eight sacks this season.

Over the years, he coached the likes of Marshon Lattimore, Joe Haden, Vonn Bell, Marcus Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Tashaun Gipson, and Donte Whitner. He even had an administrative role as a general manager for the Arena League Houston Stallions (2012) as well as being a scout for the New York Jets for two seasons (2012-13)

Prior to coaching, Glenn was a former first-round pick by the Jets in the 1994 NFL Draft and had a successful 15-year NFL career as a cornerback. After the Jets (1994-2001), he played for the Houston Texans (2002-04), Dallas Cowboys (2005-06), Jacksonville Jaguars (2007), and the New Orleans Saints (2008). Glenn finished his NFL playing career with 639 tackles, 41 interceptions, and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.