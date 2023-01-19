Ian Cunningham allegedly turned down Arizona Cardinals general manager position

Well, it never goes long before the Arizona Cardinals find a way to be back in the news cycle, you just hope these days it is a good thing.

Today, Albert Breer was talking about the Tennessee Titans work on getting Ran Carthon, another candidate for the Cardinals opening, and how it came about and the Cardinals took some cross-fire from Jay Glazer.

Heard Cunningham was offered Arizona too but turned it down. Carthon came in strong with how Niners have built their roster and culture https://t.co/r4ne7gRfxo — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 19, 2023

So, while Breer was discussing the overtures from the Titans towards both Ian Cunningham and Ran Carthon, Jay Glazer came in and let people know that Ian Cunningham was offered and turned down the Arizona Cardinals general manager job before they pivoted to Monti Ossenfort.

There is also some uncertainty if Glazer is saying that he also turned down the Titans job, but quite frankly I don’t care because this is not a Titans blog.

I am excited and hopeful for Monti Ossenfort, but it does bring up some questions and concerns.

Let’s hope this more resembles them “settling” on Bruce Arians than the next two guys.