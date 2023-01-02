Red Rain Podcast: ATL 20 ARI 19 Payton Place?

Another hard-fought, highly competitive game for "no quit" . So proud of the coaches and players for grinding this hard despite the avalanche of setbacks that would typically cause teams to fold. Game analysis and 2023 projections on Red Rain Podcast tomorrow am.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) January 1, 2023
I was surprised, but yes, it was actually a great back-and-forth game, in my eyes. James Conner and David Blough racked up quite a few yards. I was impressed with the coaching and the playing, and I wish it all could've been at this level all the year.— Stephanie Kana (@PuebloPicasso) January 2, 2023
Trey McBride fan club— Colton Kirby (@ColtonKirby880) January 1, 2023
Poll for fans: would you be in favor of the Cardinals trading the #4 pick to the Saints for HC Sean Payton and RT Ryan Ramczyk? Cards get HC and All-Pro RT and Saints get QBOF (Will Levis or C.J. Stroud).— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) January 2, 2023
What is your choice here and why?
