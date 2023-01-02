 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: ATL 20 ARI 19 Payton Place?

By Walter Mitchell
Sean Payton Trade Concept:

  • Saints desperately need a QBOF
  • Cardinals want Sean Payton as Head Coach

Cardinals send the #4 pick to the Saints for HC Sean Payton and RT Ryan Ramczyk

What is your choice here and why?

