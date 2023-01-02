Arizona Cardinals open as massive road underdogs in season finale against San Francisco 49ers

It is a double shot of insults for the Arizona Cardinals in their final game of the 2022 NFL season.

They sit with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and because so many teams at the top sucked yesterday, their Week 18 game means something.

Well, it means something for the San Francisco 49ers which is why when DraftKings Sportsbook finally dropped their opening line it was a huge one.

The Arizona Cardinals go into their final game of the 2022 NFL season as +14.5-point underdogs.

That is their biggest line of the season on either side and one of the biggest spreads in all the NFL for 2022.

The flip side is that most of those lines did not cover, so you never know, but that is the biggest spread of Week 18 and let’s be honest, most of us are taking the Niners at home to cover that thing.

At least this is the final week we have to worry about it.