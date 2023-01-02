Bills vs Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, online streaming and more

Happy Monday Night Football one and all.
It is the final game of the 2022 season on Monday Night, and they may have saved the best for last.
That is exciting, as most national games have been bad. Although the Sunday Night Football game last night was close, it was with two bad quarterbacks at the helm.
Here is everything you need to know about the game tonight for the final Monday Night Football game of the 2022 regular season.
- Game: Buffalo Bills (12-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
- Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on January 2, 2023
- Location: Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, OH
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Alternative TV: ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game
- Radio: Westwood One Sports - SiriusXM 83
- Odds: Bills -2.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 50.5
Here are our picks courtesy of TallySight.
Loading comments...