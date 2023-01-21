SB Nation Reacts: Most Arizona Cardinals fans approve of the Monti Ossenfort hiring

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Happy Saturday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals have a new general manager and before we even see anything he does, including hiring a new head coach, we want you to make the call, and you did it.

Arizona Cardinals fans overwhelmingly approved of the move to hire Monti Ossenfort to be the teams new general manager and the first general manager in three decades to be hired from outside of the organization.

That is 76% of fans giving the Cardinals an “A” or “B” for the hire of Ossenfort and quite frankly I believe most of it stems from the fact that Ossenfort is not from within the organization.

That gives fans hope that it won’t be more of the same.

Of course after next week, who knows what it will hold if they announce Vance Joseph as the new head coach.