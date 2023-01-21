2023 NFL Divisional Playoffs: Chiefs-Jags and Giants-Eagles staff picks, odds, time and more

We are into the divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, which means the Super Bowl is slowly creeping closer and closer up to us.

Today, we have two really interesting games in terms of what the DraftKings Sportsbook odds look like.

First up, the Jacksonville Jaguars go to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the most hostile environments in the NFL. That may not phase Trevor Lawrence, but the reality is that Arrowhead is one of the toughest places on the planet to play.

This one kicks off on NBC at 2:30 p.m. Arizona time and the Chiefs are -9-point favorites and the over/under is at 53 for this one.

Meanwhile the evening game gives us an NFC East rematch as the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants at 6:15 p.m. Arizona time on Fox.

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites and the over/under in this one is at 48, so it should be a fun one.

Here are the staff picks courtesy of TallySight.