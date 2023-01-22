The Monti Ossenfort hiring, head coaching updates

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals have their new general manager in Monti Ossenfort, that is the first part of the discussion in this weeks podcast with Jess Root.

From there, Jess and I talk about what we learned in the press conference, and then of course take on the coaching search.

Here are the topics and approximate timestamps.

(1:00) Intros and reactions to the hiring of Monti Ossenfort and his background

(22:03) Reactions to what Ossenfort said in his introductory press conference

(45:12) Frank Reich as a head coaching candidate

(54:26) Ejiro Evero as a head coaching candidate

(1:06:17) The other candidates — Sean Payton, Vance Joseph, DeMeco Ryans, Brian Flores