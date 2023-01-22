2023 NFL Divisional Playoffs: Bills-Bengals and Cowboys-49ers staff picks, odds, time and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

The first set of games

We start off the day with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. Arizona time on CBS.

The Bills are 5.5-point favorites today and come in after both teams put together uninspiring wins in round one. The question becomes, who wakes up and plays better for four quarters in a big game? The over/under sits at 48.5 and it feels like the way both teams played last week, it is a toss-up on what side feels safer to take.

In the final game of the divisional round we get the rekindling of an old rivalry.

The Dallas Cowboys travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time on Fox.

The 49ers are four-point favorites in this, with the over/under at 46.5.

The Niners have averaged nearly 35 points per game since Brock Purdy had to take over due to injury.

Meanwhile the Cowboys average 27.5 points per game on the season.

So, Vegas thinks either Dak Prescott or Purdy come down to earth in this one.

Enjoy the games.