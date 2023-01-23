2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals land Georgia standout in Bucky Brooks’ first mock draft of the season

It is mock draft season for the Arizona Cardinals while they continue to traverse through another head coaching search.

Of course this one is headed up by Monti Ossenfort as well as Michael Bidwill, so that is a little different.

While we wait for news on who the Arizona Cardinals will hire, they are interviewing Brian Flores today, we can enjoy a new 2023 NFL Mock Draft from Bucky Brooks of NFL.com.

Check it out.

3. Jalen Carter, DT Georgia Carter, a freak athlete, is precisely what the Cardinals need to disrupt opposing offenses from the inside out.

Brooks’ mock draft goes:

Will Anderson Jr. Bryce Young

This leaves the Arizona Cardinals with a choice: Draft Jalen Carter or move down and make a play for more picks in this draft and potentially future compensation.

Carter is a very good prospect, but the question with him will be about lack of production, he has six sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss in his career at Georgia while those he gets compared to (Quinnen Williams and the outrageous Ndamokung Suh or Aaron Donald comparisons) put up those numbers or better in single seasons.

The other question is about time on the field. Carter plays about 60% of the snaps for Georgia, and that tracks with players like Williams and what they are playing in the NFL, but can he play closer to 75-80% of the snaps like Suh and Donald do every season?

What are your thoughts on Brooks taking Carter at three in this mock draft?