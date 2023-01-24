Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals hire assistant general manager, Brian Flores interviews, Sean Payton scheduled and more

Happy Tuesday one and all.

As the Arizona Cardinals seek new head coach, QB Kyler Murray is an important part of the equation

Whether an offensive or defensive coach, developing quarterback crucial

Isaiah Simmons Heads Into Crucial Fourth Season

Linebacker/Defensive back spent most time in secondary in 2022

Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Offense

Four big catches and a Kyler Murray endless scramble make the list

Coach Search Continues On For Cardinals

Flores, Payton interviews reportedly come this week

Dates the Arizona Cardinals hired their previous eight head coaches, as they work to hire a new one in 2023

Dates have run the gamut over past eight moves

Reports: More Potential Coaching Interviews And Help For GM

Quinn is latest name put out as potential coach

New GM Monti Ossenfort lays out his vision for Cardinals - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

In describing the culture he'd like to build, Ossenfort emphasized an environment where "there's no putting personal interest in front of the team."

NFL head coaches 2023: Latest news, rumors, interviews on hirings, firings

Here's everything you need to know about the latest NFL head-coach movement, with news on open jobs. Plus, who needs a new offensive or defensive coordinator?

DeMeco Ryans cancels interview with Arizona Cardinals, per report

San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans reportedly canceled his interview with the Arizona Cardinals that was scheduled for Sunday.

Report: Brian Flores to interview with Arizona Cardinals in person Monday

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL mock draft: Bucky Brooks selects Jalen Carter for Cardinals at No. 3

In his first mock draft of the offseason, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has the Cardinals taking Georgia's Jalen Carter with the No. 3 pick.

Sean Payton, Cardinals meeting Thursday over head coach job, per report

Spielman: Dave Sears 'a great hire' for Cardinals, tough loss for Lions

The Lions' Chris Spielman believes the Cardinals' hiring of Dave Sears as assistant GM is a step in the right direction for Arizona.

J.J. Watt, Fitzgerald set to play in Annexus Pro-Am at WM Phoenix Open

Former Cardinals J.J. Watt and Larry Fitzgerald will be among those teeing it up at the Annexus Pro-Am ahead of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

Arizona Cardinals have in-person interview with Brian Flores Monday

DeMeco Ryans canceled interview with Cardinals, Colts for HC jobs

J.J. Watt gives endorsement of DeMeco Ryans as potential head coach

Watt believes 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans 'will be a great head coach.'

Arizona Cardinals set to interview Sean Payton Thursday

NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals land top DT in Bucky Brooks’ mock

The Cardinals get Georgia DT Jalen Carter with the third pick in the draft.

Sean Payton delays supposed second interview with Broncos

With an interview scheduled with the Cardinals on Thursday, Payton's second interview with the Broncos has been pushed back.