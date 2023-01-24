Cardinals Flying in The Mighty Quinn

The Cardinals appear to be making a swift bold move in trying to land the Cowboys’ DC and former Falcons’ head coach, Dan Quinn, as the new head coach in Arizona:

The #Cardinals are flying in Dan Quinn tonight for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources.



Quinn also is a top candidate for the #Broncos and the #Colts, who want to bring him in later this week. First big domino falling soon? pic.twitter.com/93e8Xnrj16 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2023

There appears to be some urgency on the Cardinals’ part here, just one day after finally interviewing Brian Flores and two days before an interview they’ve scheduled with Sean Payton.

Clearly, in his first interview with the Cardinals this past weekend, Dan Quinn must have presented a specific plan that made a huge impression on Michael Bidwill and Monti Ossenfort.

Dan Quinn is, in a word, dynamic.

Facts are, about Dan Quinn:

He’s been one of the top-notch NFL defensive coaches for a couple of decades.

He has a Super Bowl ring as the Seahawks’ DC.

He’s the only head coaching candidate the Cardinals have interviewed this far to lead his team to a conference championship and a Super Bowl .

The hiring of Dan Quinn would be a major coup for the Cardinals.

Your thoughts?