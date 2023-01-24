Arizona Cardinals projected to have 3 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL Draft

For the Arizona Cardinals, they could add three additional picks to their 2023 NFL Draft picks, which would be big additional assets for the team heading into the draft.

According to Nick Korte of Over the Cap, he is projecting the Arizona Cardinals will have three additional picks, a third rounder, a fifth rounder and a sixth rounder for the 2022 free agents they lost last season.

Here's my final projection for the 2023 compensatory picks.https://t.co/3o6FgV7Qhv pic.twitter.com/OPkEkxKPYI — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 24, 2023

While Kirk had a career best season, he was still likely not worth the salary paid, but it did cost the Arizona Cardinals a first round pick instead trading for Marquise Brown.

We will see what Brown gets in compensation over the next year or so.

Adding that third round pick in this draft will be big, as that will give the Cardinals four picks in the top 100, as well as potentially top 5 in the top 125 picks of this draft for Monti Ossenfort.

We will not know what pick they have, but based on only two third round compensatory picks, it would likely be the 97th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Giving the Cardinals the third, 35th, 67th, and 97th picks on day one and two.