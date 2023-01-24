2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals move down, pick up a number of day two picks in new mock draft

The mock draft season is in full swing and we get a lot of prognosticators who show who they would pick, but the 33rd Team decided to change things up for the Arizona Cardinals.

In this mock draft, the 33rd Teams Scouting Department has the Arizona Cardinals moving down and adding a bundle of additional picks.

Projected Trade

Las Vegas Receives: 1-3, 3-96, 5-167 Arizona Receives: 1-7, 2-38, 3-70, 4-108

Then coming back and taking an edge player:

7. Arizona Cardinals: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson (Projected Trade with Las Vegas)

The Cardinals have a new GM in Monti Ossenfort, and he makes a big move out of No. 3 to acquire picks and fill the many holes Arizona has on defense. The Cardinals’ leading edge rusher last season had just three sacks. Murphy, who had 14.5 the past two seasons, has the potential to double that as a rookie.

The Cardinals need help along the edge and if they add a Dan Quinn I assume that he would have a say in who he would want, but adding Murphy would bring an elite athlete who has been good, not great at the position.

However, you will also be adding another second round pick, and an additional third round pick while giving up that projected comp pick.

In this scenario you get your edge and there is a chance you could add an O’Cyrus Torrence out of Florida with your next pick as he is still available in this scenario and not sure the Steelers or Texans take him.

So, let’s play this out.

1.7 - Myles Murphy, Edge

2.35 - O’Cyrus Torrence, OG

Then it gets interesting... Would you force a cornerback in this scenario? Six went off the board in the first round, so maybe wide receiver or defensive line?

2.38 - Siaki Ika, DT

3.67 - Deonte Banks, CB

3.70 - Sam LaPorta, TE

4.105 - Luke Wypler, C

4.108 - Roschon Johnson, RB

Would that be worth missing on Will Anderson Jr?

Adding LaPorta would allow the Cardinals to move on from Maxx Williams and not need to hurry back Zach Ertz.

The other players are pretty self explanatory.