Mel Kiper’s first mock draft has the Arizona Cardinals taking a dominant edge rusher

The Arizona Cardinals have the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and how the first two picks playout will determine the route they take in the draft.

When Mel Kiper Jr. drops his first mock draft of the season we listen, and while he does not include any trades, the way it goes down would 100% be a homerun for the Arizona Cardinals.

From E$PN:

3. Arizona Cardinals Will Anderson Jr., DE/OLB, Alabama New Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort gets a premium pick to try to improve this roster, and he could luck into a Pro Bowl edge rusher right off the bat. Anderson was a tackle-for-loss machine in college — he had 54 over the past two seasons — and dominated offensive tackles in both the run and pass game. He was unblockable at times against SEC competition. For the Cardinals, who are losing the retired J.J. Watt, he could play some outside linebacker and move around the defense to create mismatches. This would be a home run pick for Ossenfort & Co.

